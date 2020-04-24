Soap Opera Spoilers On Wednesday, April 29, 2020

There will be no boring moments this week at The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful! Find out what happens to our spoilers on April 29, 2020:

Y&R spoilers for April 29, 2020

Y&R will air a classic episode from July 6, 2004, in which Katherine’s intervention continues, Cricket and Phyllis argue, and Nick confronts Cameron.

DOOL Spoilers for April 29, 2020

On Wednesday at DOOL, Evan tells Zoey his secret and John agrees to Orpheus’ offer.

GH spoilers for April 29, 2020

On Wednesday, there are several spoilers for GH fans. Lulu will race with Crimson; Carly pleases Michael; and Finn sees Chase’s lie.

B&B Spoilers for April 29, 2020

CBS has been broadcasting an encore episode of the B&B since July 27, 2016, in which Quinn follows Eric overseas at the Spencer Summit.

