Soap Opera Spoilers On Wednesday, April 22, 2020

There will be no boring moments this week at The Young and the Restless, The Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful! Find out what happens to our spoilers on April 22, 2020:

Y&R Spoilers for April 22, 2020

On Wednesday at Y&R, Phyllis will be motivated by Jack.

DOOL Spoilers for April 22, 2020

Brady, Kristen, Eric and Nicole wait for the word about Sarah and the child at the center of the DOOL episode.

GH Spoilers for April 22, 2020

There are several spoilers for GH fans on Wednesday. Willow will be destroyed. Nina learns more about Nelle; and Sam apologizes to Alexis.

B&B Spoilers for April 22, 2020

Bill speaks to Wyatt through his feelings surrounding Flo and Sally on Wednesday at the B&B, while Flo and Sally’s argument escalates when Dr. Penny Escobar arrives.

