Soap opera spoilers on Tuesday, April 28, 2020

There will be no boring moments this week at The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful! Find out what happens to our spoilers on April 28, 2020:

Y&R spoilers for April 28, 2020

Y&R airs the episode on Tuesday, focusing on the iconic matrix of the Genoese city, Katherine Chancellor (played by the late Jeanne Cooper).

DOOL Spoilers for April 28, 2020

In Tuesday’s episode, Abigail and Chad find out the reason for their hallucinations.

GH spoilers for April 28, 2020

There are several spoilers for GH fans on Tuesday. Sonny and Jason meet Cyrus; Molly confides in Kristina; and Laura assures Lulu.

B&B Spoilers for April 28, 2020

