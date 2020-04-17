Soap opera spoilers on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

There will be no boring moments this week at The Young and the Restless, The Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful! Find out what happens to our spoilers on April 21, 2020:

Y&R Spoilers for April 21, 2020

On Tuesday, Victor will check for damage at Y&R and run for Chloe and Kevin.

DOOL Spoilers for April 21, 2020

Kate asks to work with Abe on DOOL on Tuesday.

GH Spoilers for April 21, 2020

On Tuesday there are several spoilers for GH fans. Sonny will miss his meeting with Cyrus; Julian gets the attention of an unwelcome source; and Valentin will be loose.

B&B Spoilers for April 21, 2020

Quinn will stun Wyatt by taking care of Katie when it comes to the situation with Sally and Flo during Tuesday’s DOOL episode, while Flo gains the upper hand.

