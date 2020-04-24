Soap opera spoilers on Thursday, April 30, 2020

There will be no boring moments this week at The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful! Find out what happens to our spoilers on April 30, 2020:

Want to deliver soap spoilers every week to your inbox? Subscribe to the Fame10 soap opera newsletter.

Y&R spoilers for April 30, 2020

On Thursday, Y&R will air an episode of April 3, 2009, featuring Katherine and Jill’s cake, and they all meet at Billy and Chloe’s wedding.

Want to know more? Then check out our weekly Young and the Restless Spoilers.

DOOL Spoilers for April 30, 2020

Gabi faints when he sees “Stefan” on DOOL on Thursday.

Want to know more? Then take a look at our weekly days of our spoiler lives.

GH spoilers for April 30, 2020

Several new events will appear on Thursday of the GH episode. Cameron and Trina try to move forward; Dev becomes suspicious; and Chase will debate with Willow.

Want to know more? Then check out our weekly general hospital spoilers.

B&B Spoilers for April 30, 2020

CBS has been broadcasting an encore episode of the B&B since July 28, 2016, which features Quinn’s shocking arrival at the Spencer Summit.

Want to know more? Then check out our weekly bold and beautiful spoilers.

Visit Fame10 Soaps, where you will find more spoilers with soap operas!