Soap Opera Spoilers On Monday, April 27, 2020

There will be no boring moments this week at The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful! Find out what happens to our spoilers on April 27, 2020:

Want to deliver soap spoilers every week to your inbox? Subscribe to the Fame10 soap opera newsletter.

Y&R spoilers for April 27, 2020

Y&R airs a historic episode on Monday focused on the iconic matrix of the Genoese city of Katherine Chancellor (played by the late Jeanne Cooper).

Want to know more? Then check out our weekly Young and the Restless Spoilers.

DOOL Spoilers for April 27, 2020

During Monday’s episode of DOOL, Ben fails to overcome Jake’s resemblance to an old friend.

Want to know more? Then take a look at our weekly days of our spoiler lives.

GH spoilers for April 27, 2020

Details on Monday’s episode of GH are still coming.

Want to know more? Then check out our weekly general hospital spoilers.

B&B Spoilers for April 27, 2020

Monday’s episode of the B&B will be part of one of the special documentaries called Becoming Bold and Beautiful.

Want to know more? Then check out our weekly bold and beautiful spoilers.

Visit Fame10 Soaps, where you will find more spoilers with soap operas!