Soap Opera Spoilers On Monday, April 20, 2020

There will be no boring moments this week at The Young and the Restless, The Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful! Find out what happens to our spoilers on April 20, 2020:

Want to deliver soap spoilers every week to your inbox? Subscribe to the Fame10 soap opera newsletter.

Y&R Spoilers for April 20, 2020

On Monday at Y&R Sharon seeks help from Nick.

Want to know more? Then check out our weekly Young and the Restless Spoilers.

DOOL Spoilers for April 20, 2020

Steve makes a surprising decision on Kayla on Monday, while Rafe is thrown when Zoey declares she has filed a lawsuit against David.

Want to know more? Then check out our weekly Days of our Spoiler Lives.

GH Spoilers for April 20, 2020

There are several spoilers on Monday for GH fans. Sonny would be surprised; Michael is reluctant to leave Wiley’s side; and Robert will share the grim news.

Want to know more? Then check out our weekly spoilers for the General Hospital.

B&B Spoilers for April 20, 2020

Wyatt’s blame for asking Sally to move out will grow at the B&B on Monday, and Flo will play a devious trick on Sally.

Want to know more? Then check out our weekly bold and beautiful spoilers.

Visit Fame10 Soaps for more soap opera spoilers!