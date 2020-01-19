Soap Opera Spoilers for Wednesday January 22, 2020

There will be no dull moment this week at The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful! Discover what will happen with our spoilers before January 22, 2020:

Y&R Spoilers before January 22, 2020

On Wednesday at Y&R, Adam will plot with Chance while Theo Kyle will sew. Spoilers also indicate that Fen Lauren and Michael are surprised.

DOOL spoilers for January 22, 2020

Last Mother’s Day still takes place at DOOL on Wednesday. Fans can expect that a complication will occur if Kristen prepares for the birth, and that Will will find Adrienne and Sarah in a precarious situation. Other spoilers suggest that Xander will help Sarah free her baby; Kayla will pass on heartrending news to Justin; and Orpheus will come up.

GH Spoilers before January 22, 2020

On GH on Wednesday, Michael will defend Sasha, while Sonny will try to comfort Mike. Finn will also confront Nikolas.

B&B Spoilers before January 22, 2020

Eric will tell Quinn bad news on Wednesday about Shauna’s living arrangement at B&B, which will feed her fire. In that episode, Thomas will also interfere with Steffy’s plan to tell Liam the truth and promise her the outcome she deserves.

