It will be a dramatic week on The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful! Discover what will happen to our spoilers before January 15, 2020:

Y&R Spoilers before January 15, 2020

There are a few spoilers for Y&R for Wednesday! Rey will comfort Sharon and Nick will receive a call from someone in need. Nick also asks Chance about his past and Lola is surprised by Theo.

DOOL spoilers for January 15, 2020

In the Wednesday episode of DOOL, Abe is astonished when Eli fills him in on Lani. Gina and Stefano come up with a new plot to take John and Marlena apart, while JJ, armed with a hidden agenda, visits Gabi. Julie also has bold advice for Kayla.

GH Spoilers before January 15, 2020

Wednesday at GH, Tracy will try to bury the hatchet with Olivia. Meanwhile, Lulu wants to know more and Sonny is planning a road trip.

B&B Spoilers before January 15, 2020

On Wednesday at the B&B Flo sees another contact with Wyatt before attending Katie’s family gathering. All hell breaks loose when Brooke learns that Ridge has kissed Shauna.

