Soap Opera Spoilers for Wednesday 5 February 2020

There will be no boring moments this week at The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful! Discover what will happen to our spoilers before 5 February 2020:

Y&R Spoilers before 5 February 2020

Wednesday at Y&R, Jack will question Theo’s motives, while Amanda’s past will catch up with her.

DOOL spoilers for 5 February 2020

In the Wednesday episode of DOOL, Gabi will try to control Julie’s heart, while Sarah and Xander will have a romantic evening. Also in that episode, JJ and Lani will take steps to thwart Gabi’s grip on Julie, and Eric will move in with Nicole again.

GH Spoilers before 5 February 2020

There are a few spoilers for GH fans for Wednesday. Carly will be worried; Finn will be upset; and Anna will feel protective.

B&B Spoilers before 5 February 2020

Carter will tell Zoe that she is beautiful and question her relationship with Thomas. Spoilers also indicate that sparks will fly between Steffy and Liam while they spend time with Kelly.

