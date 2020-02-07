Soap Opera Spoilers for Wednesday 12 February 2020

There will be no boring moments this week at The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful! Discover what will happen with our spoilers before 12 February 2020:

Y&R Spoilers before 12 February 2020

On Wednesday at Y&R, Victor will be surprised by an unexpected guest, while Jack’s plan is counterproductive.

DOOL spoilers for 12 February 2020

Ciara will hide Ben in the DiMera gatehouse during the Wednesday episode of DOOL, while Kayla “Steve” smuggles out of the hospital. Spoilers also indicate that Sarah and Eric are receiving news about the bone marrow quest for Mickey, and Kristen will keep a secret for Brady even as they get closer.

GH Spoilers before 12 February 2020

There are a few spoilers for GH’s Wednesday episode. Peter will connect with Emma; Robert will be confronting; and Nina will trust Ava.

B&B Spoilers before 12 February 2020

On Wednesday, B & B, hoping to get a response from Hope, will give Zoe a surprise party for her birthday. According to spoilers, he gets a response from Hope and also from Douglas. Also, after realizing that Sally would not do it, Katie will tell Wyatt about her diagnosis, which will make him sad.

