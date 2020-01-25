Soap Opera Spoilers for Tuesday January 28, 2020

There will be no boring moments this week at The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful! Discover what will happen to our spoilers before January 28, 2020:

Do you want to have soap spoilers delivered to your inbox every week? Sign up for the weekly Fame10 newsletter about soap opera.

Y&R Spoilers before January 28, 2020

On Tuesday at Y&R, Nick takes a firm stand, while Phyllis will experience a setback.

Want to know more? Then view our weekly Young and the Restless Spoilers.

DOOL spoilers for January 28, 2020

During Tuesday’s DOOL episode, John and “Steve” will encounter familiar faces while looking for Stefano, while Kate will realize that Marlena is in danger. Gina will also rattle in the store when Shawn arrives at Salem’s insistence and Rani learns that Eli and Gabi are getting married.

Want to know more? Then view our weekly Days of Our Lives spoilers.

GH Spoilers before January 28, 2020

There are a few spoilers for GH fans on Tuesday. Sonny arrives at the ER; Nelle will try to appeal to the senses of Brooke Lynn; and Nikolas will go see Laura.

Want to know more? Then view our weekly general hospital spoilers.

B&B Spoilers before January 28, 2020

Katie will advise Wyatt about Sally and Flo during Tuesday’s B&B delivery and assure him that Sally is a survivor. Quinn and Brooke will also claim the Forrester family during an epic confrontation.

Want to know more? Then view our weekly Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers.

Visit Fame10 Soaps for more soap spoilers!