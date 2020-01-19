Soap Opera Spoilers for Tuesday, January 21, 2020

There will be no dull moment this week at The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful! Discover what will happen with our spoilers before January 21, 2020:

Y&R Spoilers before January 21, 2020

Tuesday at Y&R, Nikki will make an unexpected announcement, while Victor sets off a plan. Elena and Amanda will also make it fun.

DOOL spoilers for January 21, 2020

As Mother’s Day goes on at DOOL last Tuesday, Adrienne and Sarah are struck by a tragedy, while Tony learns that Anna has betrayed him. Other spoilers indicate that Maggie gets a disturbing visit from someone from her past; Summer Townsend will appear; and Xander will make a recording with Victor.

GH Spoilers before January 21, 2020

There are a few spoilers for Tuesday’s GH episode. Nelle will be shaken; Martin stays close to Valentin; and Michael will find Josslyn in the harbor.

B&B Spoilers before January 21, 2020

Sally will visit Flo’s apartment to set the record on Wyatt on B&B on Tuesday. Thomas will also be happy when Hope lets him comfort her after breaking up with Liam.

