Soap Opera Spoilers for Tuesday January 14, 2020

It will be a dramatic week on The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful! Discover what will happen with our spoilers before January 14, 2020:

Do you want to have soap spoilers delivered to your inbox every week? Sign up for Fame10’s weekly soap-spoilers newsletter.

Y&R Spoilers before January 14, 2020

Tuesday at Y&R Christel Khalil sees Lily return to Genoa City. Elsewhere, Devon remains determined about something, but we don’t know what, and Victoria gets advice from her mother.

DOOL spoilers for January 14, 2020

In Tuesday’s DOOL episode, Chad becomes suspicious about Kate and Lani reveals to JJ what Gabi did! In the meantime the romances are getting warm as Eli proposes to Gabi and Abigail is surprised to find “Steve” with Kristen.

GH Spoilers before January 14, 2020

There are a few spoilers for Tuesday’s GH episode. Tracy reminds Ned of what’s important, Laura interrupts an important conversation and Chase is called to end a fight!

B&B Spoilers before January 14, 2020

Spoilers indicate that Tuesday at B&B urges Shauna Flo to fight for Wyatt. Elsewhere, Steffy is worried about seeing Sally’s designs for the fashion show.

Visit Fame10 Soaps for more soap spoilers!