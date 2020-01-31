Soap Opera Spoilers for Tuesday, February 4, 2020

There will be no boring moments this week at The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful! Discover what will happen to our spoilers before 4 February 2020:

Y&R Spoilers before 4 February 2020

Victor gives a valuable lesson on Y&R Tuesday, while Lola and Kyle discuss their marriage. Victoria and Billy will also argue.

DOOL spoilers for 4 February 2020

Brady and Kristen share a kiss on DOOL on Tuesday, while Sarah will declare her love for Xander. Spoilers also indicate that Eric and Nicole will be reconciled, and Ciara will fear that she will abandon Ben.

GH Spoilers before 4 February 2020

There are a few new developments for GH fans on Tuesday. Jax will wonder what the final straw will be; Michael and Sasha will move; and Tracy and Ned will not agree.

B&B Spoilers before 4 February 2020

Thomas wants to work with Quinn to get rid of Brooke in Tuesday’s B&B episode. Neither will Brooke buy Liam’s reasoning that he, not Thomas, is to blame for kissing Steffy.

