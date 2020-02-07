Soap Opera Spoilers for Tuesday 11 February 2020

There will be no boring moments this week at The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful! Discover what will happen to our spoilers before 11 February 2020:

Y&R Spoilers before 11 February 2020

On Tuesday at Y&R, Amanda gets help from Billy while Rey Kyle will grill.

DOOL spoilers before 11 February 2020

Chad and Abigail are locked up in Gina’s den during Tuesday’s episode of DOOL, while Jennifer will finally remember that it was Hope pushing her off the balcony. In other spoilers, Princess Gina will try to outwit Rafe and “Steve” will ask Kayla for help.

GH Spoilers before 11 February 2020

There are a few new developments on Tuesday for GH fans. Sonny is reminded to appreciate the time he has with Mike; Sam and Jason will meet each other clandestinely; and Finn will be committed to protecting the woman he loves.

B&B Spoilers before 11 February 2020

At B & B’s on Tuesday, Vinny will learn the shocking next step in Thomas’s plan after calling him over Zoe and Hope. Katie will also spill the secret of Sally on Bill.

