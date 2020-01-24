Soap Opera Spoilers for Thursday January 30, 2020

There will be no boring moments this week at The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful! Discover what will happen to our spoilers before January 30, 2020:

Y&R Spoilers before January 30, 2020

Phyllis will set priorities in the Y&R episode on Thursday. Victor also gives an important lesson and Abby hires a new employee.

DOOL spoilers for January 30, 2020

On Thursday at DOOL, Princess Gina will try to lure Marlena into a trap while John becomes suspicious about ‘Steve’. Rafe and Shawn too will desperately try to track down Gina and a guilty suspect Kate will make a confession.

GH Spoilers before January 30, 2020

There are a few spoilers for GH fans on Thursday. Carly will be worried; Finn will be upset; and Anna will feel protective.

B&B Spoilers before January 30, 2020

Thomas wants to work with Quinn to get rid of Brooke in Thursday’s B&B episode, while Brooke Liam’s reasoning that Thomas is to blame for not buying Steffy kisses.

