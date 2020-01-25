Soap Opera Spoilers for Thursday January 16, 2020

It will be a dramatic week on The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful! Discover what will happen to our spoilers before January 16, 2020:

Y&R Spoilers before January 16, 2020

On Thursday at Y&R, Phyllis Chance tries to charm and Billy asks Lily for advice. Mariah also gets interesting news from Tessa.

DOOL spoilers for January 16, 2020

“Steve” convinces John to leave the city with him to find Stefano on Thursday DOOL. In the meantime, JJ is trying to disable Gabi’s pacemaker app and Lani is calling in Kristen’s help. Kayla and Rafe also compare comments about Hope.

GH Spoilers before January 16, 2020

In Thursday’s general hospital, Tracy blames Michael, visits Julian Brad and Gladys supports Sonny’s decision.

B&B Spoilers before January 16, 2020

B&B spoilers for Thursday indicate that Katie is making an unexpected request to her loved ones. Brooke also clashes with Quinn and the war is declared.

