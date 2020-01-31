Soap Opera Spoilers for Thursday, February 6, 2020

There will be no boring moments this week at The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful! Discover what will happen to our spoilers before 6 February 2020:

Y&R Spoilers before 6 February 2020

Thursday at Y&R, Sharon will face her fears and will be visited by Cassie from outside the grave.

DOOL spoilers for 6 February 2020

Thursday’s episode of DOOL will be dramatic, as Gina will give John drugs and Ciara will come up with a new theory about the murderer of Jordan. Spoilers also suggest that Clyde will force Ben to escape from jail with him, and that Rafe and Roman arrive in Prague to look for Hope and Marlena.

GH Spoilers before 6 February 2020

There are a few new developments for GH on Thursday. Jason will give a warning; Curtis will be suspicious; and Sonny will face an enemy.

B&B Spoilers before 6 February 2020

Katie will be absorbed by Bill’s attentiveness and demonstrative behavior during Thursday’s B&B episode, while Sally Wyatt will close when he expresses concern about her well-being.

