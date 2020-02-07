Soap Opera Spoilers for Thursday, February 13, 2020

There will be no boring moments this week at The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful! Discover what will happen with our spoilers before 13 February 2020:

Y&R Spoilers before 13 February 2020

Thursday Yon will adjust to her new reality.

DOOL spoilers for 13 February 2020

“Steve” will continue to cheat Kayla during Thursday’s DOOL episode, while Shawn will confront Princess Gina and try to get through to his mother. Gabi also plans to retain control of Julie’s heart and meets a man named Chris, while Lani will fear that nothing will stop Eli from marrying Gabi that day.

GH Spoilers before 13 February 2020

There are a few spoilers for GH fans on Thursday. Sam will have an idea; Valentin will make an announcement; and Jax feels encouraged to move forward.

B&B Spoilers before 13 February 2020

In Thursday’s B&B episode, Brooke and Ridge will disagree about why they are still apart. In that episode too, Hope Thomas will confront Douglas’ hurt and turn roles.

