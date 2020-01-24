Soap Opera Spoilers for Monday January 27, 2020

There will be no boring moments this week at The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful! Discover what will happen with our spoilers before January 27, 2020:

Y&R Spoilers before January 27, 2020

Monday at Y&R, Kyle and Summer will have unfinished business and Amanda will set limits on Billy.

DOOL spoilers for January 27, 2020

Brady and Kristen will attach if they grieve for their daughter during the Monday episode of DOOL. Also in that episode, Shawn returns to Salem after a phone call from Rafe about Hope, and Will and Ciara will debate whether or not they should come up with the truth. Spoilers also indicate that Sonny and Evan will grow closer, and Kristen will cause problems for Eric and Nicole.

GH Spoilers before January 27, 2020

There are a few spoilers for GH fans on Mondays. Jordan will fear what is coming; Finn will deliver an ultimatum; and Sasha will be shaken.

B&B Spoilers before January 27, 2020

In Monday’s B&B episode, a discouraged Sally decides to put herself first. Quinn will let Eric and Ridge know that she will not be back from Brooke.

