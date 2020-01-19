Soap Opera Spoilers for Monday January 20, 2020

Numerous surprising events will take place this week at The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful! Discover what will happen to our spoilers before January 20, 2020:

Y&R Spoilers before January 20, 2020

On Y&R on Monday, Nikki will make an unexpected announcement and Victoria will face challenges to reconnect with Billy.

DOOL spoilers for January 20, 2020

In Monday’s episode of DOOL, many questions will be answered skipped. Sonny and Justin will revisit the last day of Adrienne’s life, and Sonny will present Will in a surprising way. Brady will also cause tension when he brings Kristen to his parents’ house for Mother’s Day.

GH Spoilers before January 20, 2020

On Monday at GH, Laura will focus on a new project, and Ava and Nikolas will visit Spencer Cassadine in France.

B&B Spoilers before January 20, 2020

On Monday at Sally, Sally makes it hard for Wyatt to break up with her, and Quinn promises Brooke that he will pay for her marriage to be hindered.

