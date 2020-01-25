Soap Opera Spoilers for Monday January 13, 2020

It will be a dramatic week on The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful! Discover what will happen with our spoilers before January 13, 2020:

Y&R Spoilers before January 13, 2020

Sharon will look for answers on Monday. Elsewhere, Victoria confronts Billy, and things get hot when Adam and Chelsea start their new chapter.

DOOL spoilers for January 13, 2020

In Monday’s DOOL episode, Clyde suggests to Ben to escape from prison. Hattie causes complications for Kate and “Steve” reveals his true identity to Kristen. Ciara is also blown away when the secret of Xander and Victor is revealed.

GH Spoilers before January 13, 2020

Jason will be suspicious on GH on Monday. Spinelli also reunites with Maxie thanks to the long-awaited return of Bradford Anderson to GH. In the meantime, Alexis is learning the whole story!

B&B Spoilers before January 13, 2020

On Monday at B&B, Hope breaks out from Brooke about what she saw between Steffy and Liam. Liam also makes a confession to a guilty Steffy about their meeting.

