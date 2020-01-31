Soap Opera Spoilers for Monday, February 3, 2020

There will be no boring moments this week at The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful! Discover what will happen to our spoilers before 3 February 2020:

Y&R Spoilers before 3 February 2020

Nikki will bring bad news on Monday at Y&R. Summer will also make a recording, while Victoria will confront Amanda about her relationship with Billy.

DOOL spoilers for 3 February 2020

Xander will be astonished during the DOOL episode on Monday when he finds Eric and Sarah in a compromising position, while Gina comforts John about Marlena’s ‘death’. Spoilers also indicate that Nicole will come clean, and Chad and Abigail will have many questions after they have the portrait of “Stevano.”

GH Spoilers before 3 February 2020

There are a few spoilers for GH fans on Mondays. Sonny arrives at the ER; Nelle will try to appeal to the senses of Brooke Lynn; and Nikolas will go see Laura.

B&B Spoilers before 3 February 2020

Quinn goes to the dark side and the point of no return with Brooke on Monday’s B&B episode. In that episode too, Wyatt turns to Liam for advice about hurting Sally by reuniting with Flo.

