Soap Opera Spoilers for Monday, February 10, 2020

There will be no boring moments this week at The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful! Discover what will happen to our spoilers before 10 February 2020:

Y&R Spoilers before 10 February 2020

On Monday at Victoria, Victoria receives help from her father who is planning her next step, while Nick and Phyllis are worried about the summer.

DOOL spoilers for 10 February 2020

Marlena will make a sacrifice to save John’s life during Monday’s DOOL episode, while Stefano and Chad will succeed. Spoilers also indicate that Ben and Clyde’s jailbreak is going wrong and Kate and Rafe are desperately trying to track down Princess Gina.

GH Spoilers before 10 February 2020

There are a few spoilers for Monday’s GH episode. Sonny will be worried about Mike; Carly will try to find out the truth; and Anna will feel tense.

B&B Spoilers before 10 February 2020

Quinn wants Flo to marry Wyatt quickly at B&B on Monday. Sally also receives comfort and support from Katie.

