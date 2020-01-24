Soap Opera Spoilers for Friday January 31, 2020

There will be no boring moments this week at The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful! Discover what will happen to our spoilers before January 31, 2020:

Y&R Spoilers before January 31, 2020

Rey will look for Paul’s help on Y&R on Friday. Mariah will also struggle with her new reality.

DOOL spoilers before January 31, 2020

Friday at DOOL, “Steve” will let Marlena know that John is dead, and Chad and Abigail will make a surprising discovery. Spoilers also indicate that Eric will believe that Nicole is with Brady and turn to someone else for comfort, while Brady is thrown at Xander’s request.

GH Spoilers before January 31, 2020

There are a few spoilers for GH fans on Friday. Jason will give a warning; Curtis will be suspicious; and Sonny will take on an enemy.

B&B Spoilers before January 31, 2020

Carter will tell Zoe that she is beautiful and asks her relationship with Thomas in Friday’s B&B episode. Sparks will also fly between Steffy and Liam as they spend more time with Kelly.

