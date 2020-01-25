Soap Opera Spoilers for Friday January 17, 2020

It will be a dramatic week on The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful! Discover what will happen with our spoilers before January 17, 2020:

Y&R Spoilers before January 17, 2020

This Friday at Y&R, Victor puts things right in front of Adam. Nikki is also suspicious about the motives of Chelsea and Sharon is open to her family.

DOOL spoilers for January 17, 2020

DOOL spoilers indicate that Sonny will visit Will in prison on Friday to sign their divorce papers! Elsewhere, Eric and Sarah receive more bad news about Mickey, and Xander wants to know what Ciara will do now that she knows the truth. Kristen also wants to talk to Brady about the day their baby died.

GH Spoilers before January 17, 2020

On Friday at GH, Sonny looks sharp and Brad wakes up roughly. Meanwhile, Chase Jordan is trying to update the Corinthos case.

B&B Spoilers before January 17, 2020

It will be hot in B&B on Friday! Wyatt rejects a beautiful woman who wears lingerie and Eric is forced into the middle of the fight between Brooke and Quinn.

