Soap Opera Spoilers for Friday, February 14, 2020

There will be no boring moments this week at The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful! Discover what will happen with our spoilers before 14 February 2020:

Do you want to have soap spoilers delivered to your inbox every week? Sign up for the weekly Fame10 newsletter about soap opera.

Y&R Spoilers before 14 February 2020

On Friday at Y&R, Devon follows a lead on his money.

Want to know more? Then view our weekly Young and the Restless Spoilers.

DOOL spoilers for 14 February 2020

On Friday’s DOOL episode, the Valentine’s Day wedding of Gabi and Eli begins. Also in that episode, Abe and Eli will have a genuine relationship with Lani and Chad and Abigail will share a romantic moment on Valentine’s Day.

Want to know more? Then view our weekly Days of Our Lives spoilers.

GH Spoilers before 14 February 2020

A few new developments for GH fans are coming on Friday. Valentin’s life will take a dark and terrible turn; Alexis offers her support; and Willow will be interrupted.

Want to know more? Then view our weekly general hospital spoilers.

B&B Spoilers before 14 February 2020

Sally will refuse to seek the help she needs in Friday’s B&B episode and Katie will remind her that she is a hunter. Zoe will also try to make contact with Douglas, but he only wants to spend time with Hope.

Want to know more? Then view our weekly Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers.

Visit Fame10 Soaps for more soap spoilers!