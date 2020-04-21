Soap Opera Recap On Friday, April 24, 2020

There were no boring moments in the Young and Restless, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and Courageous and Beautiful! Find out what happened to our April 24, 2020 recap:

Y&R recap for April 24, 2020

Friday’s episode with Y&R flashback featured a honeymoon in the Caribbean with Christine (Lauralee Bell) and Paul Williams (Doug Davidson). Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) followed them there and played ugly tricks on the newlyweds.

DOOL Recap for April 24, 2020

Ben had a shocking encounter on a Friday episode while Chad and Abigail celebrated their victory. Victor was rushed to the hospital and Xander begged Sarah over the phone and insisted he could help her.

GH Recap for April 24, 2020

On Friday, GH Sonny dreams of what a different life would look like.

B&B Recap for April 24, 2020

The B&B aired an episode on Monte Carlo on Friday, showing that Forrester Creations and Spectra Fashions face a fashion show that benefits charity.

