So you started an Etsy business – here’s how to make it work

2020-02-09

Although you don’t have to make a full-time pursuit, imagine the things you can do with a little extra money. Your recovered wooden furniture can finance a trip to the other side of the world or increase your savings account.

If you decide to make money with your creativity, Etsy is the site for the job and this Launch Your Etsy Store training can help you get started for just $ 19.99.

This online master class consists of three courses and offers you the resources you need to build a profitable creative business. Here is a quick example:

Build an Etsy Storefront that sells together with Lisa Jacobs

This course is given by the renowned marketing guru Lisa Jacobs and is about teaching you how to optimize the store of your Etsy business so that you can attract more customers. You learn how to effectively present your products and in which ways you can make visitors buyers. Moreover, you also discover common Etsy errors and how you can avoid them.

Etsy 101: Launch Your Handmade Shop with Marlo Miyashiro

Setting up an Etsy store involves more than just creating an account and uploading your product photos. In this course, led by industry veteran Marlo Miyashiro, you will learn everything about running an Etsy business. From creating your store to navigating the platform interface to making listings and branding your store, it leaves nothing to be desired when it comes to teaching you how to be successful on Etsy.

Marketing your Etsy store for sold out success with Lisa Jacobs

Lisa Jacobs also leads this marketing-oriented class, which will inform you about the marketing strategies that are needed to make your brand known. You learn how to promote your product in a way that encourages people to buy, as well as the process of creating a business plan that guarantees solid results.

If the courses in this bundle are purchased separately, you get $ 127 back, but for a limited time you can get them all for just $ 19.99.

