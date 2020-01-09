So far, ten avalanches near the Teton Pass in 2020 - WYDOT focuses on countermeasures

Loading...

(WYDOT, Youtube)

CASPER, Wyo. – Two avalanche slides near Teton Pass on Thursday, January 9, closed WY 22 between Wilson and the Idaho state border.

According to a map from the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center, the total number of avalanches in the region has been seven since 2020.

A vehicle was caught in the first avalanche on Thursday, but the driver of that vehicle was able to get out unscathed.

Article below …

With the area exposed to avalanches, the Wyoming Department of Transportation uses a number of avalanche mitigation approaches.

“The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) has been using avalanche control artillery on highways near Jackson, WY, since 1972,” said Stephanie Harsha, WYDOT PR specialist. “As the requirements of the transportation system have changed, new technologies and strategies have been implemented to improve the efficiency of avalanche reduction operations.”

This includes active and passive avalanche mitigation techniques on three motorway corridors:

Wyoming State Route 22 over the Teton Pass, where there were avalanches on Thursday

US 89/191/189/26 through the Snake River Canyon south of Jackson

US 191/189 through Hoback River Canyon

The “Gazex” and “Avalanche Guard” systems are installed on the WY 22 via the Teton Pass. According to Harsha, these active avalanche control systems and infrasound avalanche detection technology are installed on the Glory Bowl and Twin Slides paths.

In the Snake River Canyon, WYDOT uses snow-holding structures for “passive avalanche control on the avalanche route after milestone 151”.

Avalanches are actively controlled in the Hoback River Canyone with two “Obellx” gas explorers. These are located on the avalanche routes “cow” and “calf of the forest”, says Harsha.

“Avalanche conditions, environmental influences and highway problems are taken into account when implementing a particular infrastructure tool on every site,” she adds. “With continuous capital improvements and the implementation of a long-term strategy to implement avalanche forecasting and mitigation technology, WYDOT is approaching the end of artillery (howitzer) while reducing the closure and duration of avalanches on highways.”

In addition to the technologies, WYDOT employs two avalanche technicians who work on the prediction and control of slides.

“Controlled avalanches are triggered during the entire winter season when forecasts predict a water slide,” says Harsha. “These people work in the Jackson office in the maintenance department.”

“There are various ways in which avalanches can be controlled. They range from simple snow sails and reinforced snow fences that prevent large accumulations to rare helicopter bombs that bring slides to a standstill. “

The technicians are members of the “Avalanche Artillery Users of North America,” says Harsha.

They are “trained and certified for artillery guns such as the M-102 and M-101 howitzer to lower the snow cover in controlled situations. They also use GazEx control systems, which are controlled surface explosions that are triggered remotely in common avalanche areas like Teton Pass, ”she adds.

Avalanches can occur under certain snowpack conditions.

“Weather systems can create a layer of sugary snow with a weak crust on the top that has a heavy load of fresh snow or rain on it, and usually the snowpack cannot adapt to the heavy load,” explains Harsha. “The snowpack gives and an avalanche is born. In ideal conditions, the snowpack builds up continuously and slowly, as if adding weight to a backpack. ”

“If you carry a backpack and someone adds 5 pounds at a time, you could probably carry a lot of weight. But if someone tried to throw 50 pounds in your backpack at once, your knees would bend. “

According to Harsha, no traffic fatalities due to avalanche slides have been recorded since WYDOT introduced the climate protection program in 1972.

“The only death in WYDOT’s avalanche history was recorded in 1956 when a man on Crater Lake was killed by a large Glory Bowl slide,” she adds.

WYDOT shared this video explaining the 2018 mitigation efforts:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=636cYSJPevc (/ embed)