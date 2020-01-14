So every Tesla competes against each other in a drag race

Screenshot: AutoTrader

We have seen almost every Tesla encounter all types of cars, from other electric vehicles like the Porsche Taycan to the best combustion engines available with Dodge Challenger Hellcat. But how narrow is the performance of the entire Teslas range?

Do you remember Rory Reid, the former presenter of Top Gear? Reid teamed up with some other guys and AutoTrader to play four of the best Tesla players against each other and find out which combination of wheelbase, weight, engines, batteries and software is the fastest formula for the quarter mile:

In my opinion, the vehicles tested only included a standard Tesla Model 3 (in red) and, to my knowledge, a Tesla Model 3 Performance (in white), a Tesla Model X Long Range and a Tesla Model S Performance.

Without watching the video, I would say the order from fastest to slowest is likely to be Model S performance, then Model 3 performance, then Model X Long Range, and then, of course, Model 3, which may be standard. to be honest it didn’t stand a chance.

And that’s exactly what happened after you watched the video. I don’t think it’s too surprising, but it’s good to know how slow the X model is in range. You really wonder why you can’t just get the S.