So brilliant, so bizarre: discover this pair of BMW M3 competitions in special individual colors

There are a multitude of eye-catching colors and shades available through the BMW Individual program and these two are among the most intriguing.

The cars in question are both BMW M3 competitions that are powered by a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder, 450-hp (444 hp / 331 kW) inline turbo engine and offered for sale at a German dealer on Autoscout. The first is in a special olive color called Messing Metallic while the second is a shimmery brown nicknamed Macadamia Metallic.

Starting from the Messing Metallic M3 competition, it costs € 64,990, or approximately $ 72,000 at current exchange rates, and has covered 15,596 km, or just under 9,700 miles. It is perhaps the less elegant of the two paint schemes, at least in my eyes.

That said, it seems to flicker under different lights and, seen from certain angles, gives off a little golden hue. The interior of the sports sedan features a mixture of brown and black leather as well as a multitude of carbon fiber parts. It certainly looks like a nice place to sit.

As for the second M3 Competition, painted Macadamia Metallic, it is listed at € 65,790 (approximately $ 73,000) and has 12,696 km (7,888 miles) to its credit.

It almost looks like a chrome film in these photos, although a quick Google search will show you that under normal conditions it is actually a fairly dark shade of brown. Painting a car like the M3 brown may seem odd if you consider the number of other colors available at BMW Individual, but we think it looks pretty good.

It is difficult to know exactly how many colors are offered through BMW Individual at any one time, as changes are always made to the palette, but it is believed that there are more than 300 colors available. These two would not be our first choice but they are certainly unique.

