Snowstorm hits Rockies, closes schools, delays flights

By BRADY McCOMBS Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – A major snowstorm that hit the Rockies at night has closed schools and vast highways in Wyoming and Utah and caused delays that last for hours at Salt Lake City airport.

Most areas of the Salt Lake City area recorded seven to 11 inches (18-28 centimeters) of snow from Monday morning, and the storm expected to continue throughout the day, National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Rogowski said.

Many of Utah’s largest school districts have taken the rare step of canceling classes, while colleges, courts, and government offices were planning to postpone opening until later in the day.

Flights at Salt Lake City International Airport were delayed 60-90 minutes. The Utah Highway Patrol said it responded to 93 crashes throughout the state.

Heavy snow closed long stretches of Interstates 80 and 25 and other roads right through central Wyoming, where up to a foot (30 centimeters) of snow was predicted at lower altitudes.

The National Weather Service set winter weather warnings for Wyoming, including a snowstorm warning for an Interstate 80 piece that could experience both heavy snow and gusts of wind up to 88 km / h.

The storm also shut down schools, a community school, and the local airport in Casper in central Wyoming.

In Colorado, the storm brought ice-cold drizzle and light snow to the populated Front Range region on Monday morning, a day after residents enjoyed temperatures in the 1970s.

The precipitation would switch to all snow later in the day and continue until Tuesday along the Front Range and into the northern mountains of Colorado.

The storm is expected to cross the Rockies on Monday before moving to the south-central US and eastern part of the country later this week, the National Weather Service said.

Associated Press writers Mead Gruver in Cheyenne, Wyoming and Colleen Slevin in Denver have contributed to this story.

