Snowpiercer series are finally coming to TNT, and here is the first teaser to prove it

Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly starred in Snowpiercer, TNT’s restart of the 2013 film by Bong Joon-ho.

It’s been three long years, but TNT’s highly anticipated Snowpiercer series – an adaptation of Oscar-nominated director Bong Joon-ho (Parasite) from 2013 – finally emerges from developmental hell and hits television. The network has just released a teaser trailer, and despite the whole production drama, it looks like a promising elaboration of the original dystopian vision.

Bong Joon-ho’s film itself is an adaptation of a 1982 French comic Le Transperceneige, about the remains of humanity trying to survive an ice age on a train of 1,001 cars. The director said he was particularly fascinated by the “unique cinematic space of a train” as the futuristic Noah’s ark. “Hundreds of pieces of metal that move like a snake and carry people who writhe from the bottom of their hearts,” he said. “And the people inside were fighting each other.” There is also a virus outbreak that wipes out passengers.

While the basic requirement remained the same, Bong Joon-ho created a new narrative sheet and fresh characters for his 2013 film. The train is run by a retired transport magnate named Mr. Wilford, who has separated passengers into classes and has a shameful plan to ensure that life on the train stays sustainable. It starred Chris Evans as Revolutionary Leader Curtis and Tilda Swinton as Deputy Minister Mason. Bong shot a lot of it on a specially designed set: a train mounted on a giant gimbal to better mimic the movements of an actual train. Snowpiercer earned critical raves and earned $ 86 million worldwide with a production budget of around $ 40 million.

TNT ordered the TV pilot for the first time in 2017 to appoint Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange) as director and Josh Friedman (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles) as screenwriter. But production got into trouble the following year when the network put the pilot in series and Friedman replaced Graeman Manson (Orphan Black) as the showrunner. Derrickson left the project in June 2018 due to “creative differences” with Manson regarding requested reshoots. As Derrickson explained on Twitter:

@Josh_Friedman’s 72-page Snowpiercer TV pilot script is the best I’ve ever read. The feature length pilot I made from this script could be my best job. The new showrunner has a radically different vision for the show. I give up my option to direct the extreme margin.

TNT brought along James Hawes (Black Mirror, The Alienist) to complete the extensive new shots – almost no shots of the original pilot remained, which further delayed the series. But the network was happy with the results and ordered a second season last May, in which Manson returned as a showrunner.

The series takes place seven years after the climate catastrophe that triggered the ice age and is essentially a restart of the film, which becomes a complete series. “That’s one of the advantages of watching TV, you have time,” series star Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Blindspotting) told IGN the train in 2019 (to be further explored) – just the little things that create a world. “

Diggs plays Layton Well, a prisoner at the back of the train who spends much of his time sniffing Chronole (basically industrial waste) until he gets into a revolutionary battle against the imposed social hierarchy abroad, the Snowpiercer. Jennifer Connelly (Alita: Battle Angel) plays the main role as first-class passenger Melanie Cavill, who is responsible for the daily public announcements as Voice of the Train.

Mickey Sumner (The Borgias, also daughter of the musician Sting) as brakeman Bess Till, who comes across a puzzle that threatens the status quo of the train, is also in the big cast of the show. Bonus: Sean Bean (Game of Thrones S1) is featured as a contributor in season two. Now bet on how long his character will survive.

The S1 teaser is short but rich in detail and begins with Diggs’ voice-over: “Only the visionary Mr. Wilford foresaw the future.” We see Melanie receiving a message from Wilford about a compressed air hose. “Snowpiercer is an ark,” the message says. “We will overcome this hardness and survive the ice.” On board the train, we get a few snippets of life, including the opulent first-class accommodations and the children in a classroom who are indoctrinated, and praise the great Mr. Wilford and “the eternal engine!” The snow-covered images of the train racing through a frozen landscape are beautiful, and it looks like we’re definitely going to get a violent riot as the story unfolds.

Snowpiercer will debut on May 31, 2020 on TNT. And maybe one day we will have the chance to see Friedman and Derrickson’s unventilated pilots for comparison.

