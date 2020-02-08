Snowflake raises $ 479 billion, but Salesforce partnership key

Snowflake, a cloud data management and storage platform, has raised $ 479 million in risk finance for a valuation of more than $ 12.7 billion, but the real win is a collaboration with investor Salesforce.

The last financing round of the company was led by Dragoneer Investment Group and accompanied by Salesforce Ventures, a new investor. Previous investors are also expected to participate in the round.

Frank Slootman, CEO of Snowflake, said the partnership with Salesforce will cover the strategy for products, marketing and go-to-market. More details about the Salesforce partnership are expected to be announced during the annual Snowflake user conference in June.

This is why the Salesforce partnership matters:

Salesforce tries to position itself as the center of your customer data warehouse, where MuleSoft is the integration glue with all other business systems. Snowflake invoices itself as a neutral party among cloud giants who play for sharing company data. The two companies have common goals. At Dreamforce, Salesforce managers have mapped out the way to double revenue in fiscal 2025. “We work together with all other large companies and are working on building a number of relationships,” said co-CEO Marc Benioff. “We realize that you have more than Salesforce, and we commit ourselves to working with everyone. We will not create boundaries between us … We will operate as one community.” Salesforce adds Customer 360 tools to standardize, authenticate and manage data Snowflake managers will tell you that they have no competitors, but they compete with Google Cloud, AWS and Microsoft Azure cloud data platforms. When Salesforce will soon purchase Snowflake, it will have a stack of data analyzes in which it can combine Snowflake, Einstein and Tableau. Salesforce Ventures’ investment is a fun way to kick the tires on Snowflake. Customers can use better integration with analysis and data platforms. Here you can see how Salesforce connects to Snowflake today. It is no end to think that there will be an integration of product and data management between Salesforce and Snowflake.

