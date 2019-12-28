Snowdens add another pair of already magical hand aces

Loading...

When asked if he thought Leviathan was now at a level where he could challenge Alligator Blood, Snowden replied, “ I don't know where he is yet, but the good thing to his subject is that if you put a horse in front of it, it will chase it. So the better the cattle ahead, the longer they will chase them, and today they were obviously too good for them.

"He's in better shape now and he's ready to make the right trip for him, so you know he certainly deserves a place in the Magic Millions race and he will make his presence felt. The Gold Coast race has Always been the plan of this preparation, and, after a very good race on the day of the Magic Millions in Wyong, it was certainly obvious to us that he wanted 1400 after that.

"So we bypassed the Gosford Guineas yesterday, being at 1200 and obviously compared to this available race, and he certainly appreciated this little extra distance to gain momentum and finish."

"He will gain a lot of confidence in that. I think he's a huge horse of confidence. He hadn't finished ahead of them for his last starts before today, but he's not doing any doubt his abilities and he will definitely improve by going to the Gold Coast in a few weeks. "

Snowden was not surprised that Leviathan was well supported, saying, "He was one of the main chances in the race. The four horses we had in the race presented themselves with solid form, but the way the race was mapped and where he pulled certainly gave him a good chance. "

Earlier, Nitrous continued the great stable season with two-year-olds and headed for the Magic Millions 2YO Classic after winning the sales handicap Hyland Boxing Day.

"Another professional effort today and it was a little too good for them," said Snowden.

& # 39; & # 39; Obviously, the stable [Bartley] has been fairly poorly maintained, but Nitrous is a fairly difficult client. The more he races, the better. He can have this tactical speed if need be or in a fast race, he can just sit at good speed, so it's convenient. "