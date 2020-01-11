Snow, wind, and freezing temperatures expected in parts of Lower Mainland

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – Get ready for another dump for snow, strong winds and cold temperatures with up to 15 centimeters of snow expected in some parts of the lower mainland this weekend.

There is a wind and snow warning for the lower mainland, with temperatures expected to fall in the coming days.

With the snowfall warning in effect for most of the lower mainland, you could see a little snowfall that will last until the week.

NEWS 1130 Meteorologist Michael Kuss explains that areas with higher altitudes are likely to accumulate snow.

“Precipitation actually comes ashore as a mix of rain and snow. I think coastal communities and low lands have mixed enough sea air with limit slurry accumulations, but over inland areas closer to the mountains over higher terrain, it is reasonable to project additional snowfall accumulations of five to 20 or 25 centimeters, “he says.

And with the snow we start a cold wave for Metro Vancouver, with temperatures ranging from a minimum of five to minus 11 degrees in the coming days.

Make sure you tune into the NEWS 1130 weather every 10 minutes after traffic. You can also follow Meteorologists Russ Lacate and Michael Kuss for updates.