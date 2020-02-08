Snow totals reported so far on Friday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Get out, marmots! Mother Nature brought us a picture of winter on Friday. Most congregations saw the most snowy day so far this winter here in north-central West Virginia, from one centimeter of snow to half a foot of the white material.

Here you will find an overview of the snowfalls that were reported on Friday evening from 7.30 p.m. in the entire northern part of the mountain state.

Terra Alta (Preston County) – 5.5 “

Fairmont (Marion County) – 5.5 “

20 km south of Morgantown (Monongalia County)

Cairo (Ritchie County) – 4.5 ″

Buckhannon (Upshur County) – 4.5 ″

Mountain Lake Park, MD (Garrett County) – 4.5 “

Goshen Road, south of Morgantown (Monongalia County) – 4.0 ″

Reedsville (Preston County) – 4.0 “

1 mile southeast of Beverly – 4.0 ″

Business (Harrison County) – 3.5 “

Woods in Nutter Fort (Harrison County) during a snowfall on Friday – Courtesy of Scott Sincoff

Salem (Harrison County) – 3.5 “

Parkersburg (Wood County) – 3.5 inches

Philippi (Barbour County) – 3.5 inches

Industry (Doddridge County) – 3.5 “

Adamsville (Harrison County) – 3.0 ”

Wheeler (Webster County) – 3.0 inches

Clarksburg (Harrison County) – 3.0 “

New Martinsville (Wetzel County) – 3.0 ″

Goodhope (Harrison County) – 3.0 “

West Milford (Harrison County) – 3.0 “

Monterville (Randolph County) – 3.0 “

Kingwood (Preston County) – 3.0 inches

Johnstown (Harrison County) – 3.0 “

Lost Creek (Harrison County) – 3.0 “

Masontown (Preston County) – 3.0 inches

Jarvisville (Harrison County) – 2.5 “

Ireland (Upshur County) – 2.5 “

Orlando (Braxton County) – 2.5 “

Little Falls (Monongalia County) – 2.5 “

Bridgeport (Harrison County) – 2.5 “

Rock Cave (Upshur County) – 2.5 ″

Nestorville (Barbour County) – 2.0 “

2 miles north of Morgantown (Monongalia County)

Elkins (Randolph County) – 2.0 “

Additional sums of snow will be added and updated as they arrive. To submit your local photos and reports, please email them to [email protected] and post them on the StormTracker12 Facebook page. To send in videos, please send them via email to [email protected]