Snow storm to influence Mass. into early Saturday

Video clip: Snow storm to impact Mass. into early Saturday

Up to date: 8:11 PM EDT Apr 17, 2020



Cover Transcript

Show Transcript

RAIN. BUT Night time, There’s Sufficient Cold AIR TO BE Chatting ABOUT SNOW. IT IS A Serious Hard CUTOFF WE ARE Conversing ABOUT. THE Major EDGE HAS EVAPORATED Before IT Strike THE Floor, BUT Driving IT, IT TURNS Around TO SNOW. IT MOVES IN AND May possibly Start out HIS RAIN Right before Alterations Above T SNOW. IF YOU HAVE Received SOME ELEVATION, WE ARE Less than A Winter season STORM WARNING. EVEN In just WORCESTER COUNTY, HAVE Distinct ELEVATIONS Heading ON. NOT Too Significantly Away IN A Decreased LYING Place, Maybe A Pair INCHES OF SNOW. THE Winter season STORM WARNING Involves Parts OF THE BERKSHIRES. BY MIDNIGHT, WE ARE STARING AT A Small Region OF SNOW Going IN, THERE May possibly BE SOME RAIN Initially. I Think THE HEAVIEST SNOW WILL BE FROM 11:00 TONIGHT AT 5:00 IN THE Early morning. AS WE GO TO THE Early morning Hours, WE ARE Seeking AT Steady SNOWS. REMER, THE SNOW COULD Occur DOWN AND That’s WHY WE Could HAVE AN Chance TO Melt Incredibly Quickly. Normally, THE Streets Hold SO Significantly Heat AIR THAT THE SNOW WOULD Soften ON Speak to. BUT Putting IT DOWN AT A Heavy Rate, IT JUST PILES UP. 9:00 TOMORROW Morning, It is Form OF Primary UP AND WILL Transform More than TO RAIN. SCATTERED SHOWERS AND MOST OF THE Humidity IS Relocating OFFSHORE. YOU HAVE TO Hold out FOR SUNDAY TO GET OUT. THAT IS WHY I HAVE BLANKETED THIS Whole Region IN 3-6. Once YOU GET Within OF 495, IT WILL BE More OF GRASSY SURFACES. THIS Location IS Exactly where YOU COULD SEE SLIPPERY Spots. Remember, WE HAVE NO PLOWS OUT OR CHEMICALLY Managing THIS, SO IT WILL HAVE TO Soften Naturally AND THAT WILL Choose SOME SUNSHINE. SUNDAY, Seem AT CRYSTAL-Obvious SUNSHINE In the vicinity of 60 Degrees. WANT TO GIVE YOU A HEADS UP. THE Procedure Helps make ITS WAY UP THE Coast ON MONDAY. THERE WILL BE SOME Soaked Weather COMING Yet again. I HAVE Designed TOMORROW AND Affect Weather conditions Day Due to the fact OF THAT SNOW Shifting In excess of TO RAIN. A Large Modify ON SUNDAY, SUNSHINE AND 60. ON MONDAY, I’ve Bought SOME RAIN BUT IT IS Much more Concentrated IN THE Japanese Element OF THE State. TUESDAY Evening, THERE COULD BE LIKE SHOWERS, AND In the direction of THE End OF THE 7 days WE COULD SEE SOME Moist Weather conditions COMING IN. BUT IT Seems to be Damp Rather OF THE WHITE

Movie: Snow storm to affect Mass. into early Saturday

Current: 8:11 PM EDT Apr 17, 2020

The heaviest snow will drop in the greater elevations of Massachusetts.

The heaviest snow will slide in the increased elevations of Massachusetts.