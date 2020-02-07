Snow showers Friday, weekend storm

DETROIT – Light snow this morning only subsides occasionally or there are very light, unimportant snow showers this afternoon.

Maximum values ​​close to 30 degrees (-1 degrees Celsius). Wind from north to northwest with 10 to 15 miles per hour keeps the wind cold today by 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius). Before the wind blows northwest, the north winds will continue to hit our coastal areas on Lake Huron, as wave movements combined with unusually high sea levels continue to produce large wave movements that cause damage to the coast and beach erosion.

Accordingly, the National Weather Service continues the Lakeshore Flood Advisory for the coastal areas of St. Clair / Sanilac / Huron County throughout the day.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:40 p.m. and today’s sunset is at 5:55 p.m.

Cloudy with isolated light snow showers on Friday evening. Lows in middle to upper teens (-9 to -8 degrees Celsius). The west wind is northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The weekend storm

Saturday will be a break between the storm systems. The day should be mostly dry (there could be some snow showers on Saturday morning), with lots of clouds and maybe some sun. Highs in the mid to upper 20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius). Fortunately, the wind looks light and variable, so it should be a perfect winter blast day!

Our plans for the Date Night (Saturday evening) look dry … no weather problems.

Sunday starts dryand maybe even with cloudy skies. However, the clouds will increase and snow should develop in the afternoon. The warming goes back to the mid-1930s (2 degrees Celsius). It’s going to be another great day at Winter Blast!

This will be a strong but fast-pounding storm, with snow continuing until evening and then ending on Monday morning before rush hour. Most of us should get 1 to 3 inches of snow quickly. The only uncertainty about this forecast is the suggestion by at least a few computer models this morning that the snow in the southern half of our area could mix briefly on Sunday evening or turn into rain.

After that, we seem to be dry Monday to Wednesday of the next week, before the next storm system starts, we have to talk about Thursday / Friday approaches.

