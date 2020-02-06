Snow Scene: The conditions are almost perfect on Lake Louise

Every now and then there is a winter in Lake Louise where the conditions seem to be perfect almost every day.

We now live through one of those winters.

The Banff National Park ski area has been receiving a consistent, high-quality powder since October, and with the exception of the cold wave that fell throughout Western Canada in mid-January, the temperatures are exactly where you are ‘I wish they would be if you were a would spend a day tearing up and down a mountain.

Two weeks ago this special writer happened to spend a day at the back of Lake Louise and is prepared to report by saying that the circumstances were better than in the 10 years he has been skiing at Lake Louise.

There are also many other people who say the same thing.

“I think we had cold weather for a week in January, but the rest has been really phenomenal,” said Dan Markham, the director of brand and communication at Lake Louise Ski Resort. “We had 65 cm more in the last week and that is certainly an addition to what have been truly phenomenal conditions throughout the season.

“The temperatures are almost perfect skiing conditions. We are very happy with the way things have gone and quite excited for people to come out. “

It is also the time of year when Lake Louise tends to boost the public events they have on their calendar. The season always starts with a bang when the resort organizes the world’s best alpine athletes during the annual World Cup races, but the resort slows down a bit until the end of December and January – the holidays are busy and most people need time to cool afterwards.

But come mid-February, life gets busy again at the resort.

This weekend is probably the biggest party of the year going down at the Lodge of the Ten Peaks when Lake Louise hosts the Hot Dogger, where around 800 people all dress in their best retro gear for a huge dance party – there are shuttles they go back to both the city of Lake Louise and Banff.

“People are usually a bit worn out and it takes a few weeks until January before they are ready to party again,” Markham said laughing. “We are willing to help them with that.”

There is a Freeride World qualifying competition taking place on February 21 and 22, and on July 23 there is the Big Mountain Challenge. In its 17th year, the annual freeride competition is a non-sanctioned event, giving it a more relaxed atmosphere than some of the other Freeride World Tour-related events taking place in the Rockies.

However, the criteria used by judges are the same as the Freeride World Tour, so the competition guarantees incredible skiing and snowboarding.

“It really is an opportunity for anyone who wants to get out and show us his stuff,” said Markham.

And with 65 cm of powder that fell last week and Lake Louise so far this season is covered by 509 cm, all those skiers and snowboarders have enough powder to play in.

[email protected]

www.twitter.com/DannyAustin_9