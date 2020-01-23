SNOW SCENE: Snow, snow and more snow in Fernie

Even according to the normal snow standards at Fernie Alpine Resort, January has been a bit crazy.

Day after day it seemed as if the B.C. resort had been hit by the kind of snowstorm that made powder hunters lose their wits.

There was 140 cm the first week and a little bit of the month.

The following week they were hit with 110 cm of fluffy white stuff.

In the past seven days, they gained 72 cm.

Fernie always gets a lot of snow, but this is something completely different. Even veterans at the resort are not sure if they have ever seen anything like that.

“It is certainly one of the best January ever,” says Matt Mosteller, vice president of marketing and resort experience at Resorts of the Canadian Rockies, who owns Fernie. “We just came through … two weeks of storms that delivered 13 feet of snow. Nu (our seasonal total) stands at 629 cm, which is an incredible amount of snow to date, but 13 feet fell between January 1 and 17. “

In this snow scene, we generally try to mark all events and special occasions at resorts in Western Canada. That is the goal in any case, but in the end there are many skiers and snowboarders who just want to know where the powder is.

At the moment that is Fernie.

That 629 cm season is more than many resorts for the entire 2018-19 season – admittedly, last year there was a little light on powder in many places – and the 13 feet that have fallen so far this month is almost half of it annual average of the resort of 30 feet.

And it’s not over either. A simple look at the forecast for the coming weeks shows that much more snow is coming.

“The snow forecast for the next three weeks is, you know, very, very favorable, let’s say it like that,” said Mosteller. “In February, many systems were ready and fired on the storm track. The Fernie factor, it’s the real deal. It is one of the few places in North America that can change with new snow so quickly and regularly. “

With five alpine bowls and a vertical of 3,550 feet, Fernie is the kind of place where that powder goes a long way. They have enough terrain that is nice to explore when the snow gods have not delivered anything for a few days, but the exact same descents can feel completely different if the powder is deep as it is now.

“You can ski on the same descent, but it is completely different (the day before) because it snowed 25 cm and the terrain changes after 10 cm,” Mosteller said. “Your line can change and then suddenly” Boem “, you are on a terrain that you have never done before.”

That may not have been as true as it is today, when daily snow storms seem to constantly transform the mountain and offer a whole new range of alpine adventures.

