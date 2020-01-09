Snow Scene: more for Kimberley than you see

Loading...

From the foot of the mountain at Kimberley Alpine Resort, you can’t really say what you are up for.

It’s nice, just like mountains are, but from the base area you can’t really get an idea of ​​how much mountain there is actually for skiing.

Kimberley, it turns out, is the kind of place that rewards skiers and snowboarders who want to explore a bit.

“Many people don’t realize how big Kimberley is,” said Matt Mosteller, senior vice president of marketing and resort experience at Resorts of the Canadian Rockies, who owns Kimberley. “It is one of the largest in Canada and British Columbia. It has more than 1,800 hectares and that is a huge area. The unique thing is that there really is something for everyone. It is very family friendly, but there is also an area to challenge experienced riders and skiers. “

The B.C. resort has always been famous for its sense of community and the huge variety of winter sports that are within easy reach of guests when they are there. That all remains true. If you want to go cross-country skiing, it’s there. If you want to walk up the mountain before skiing down again, Kimberley has an area for that. There is a covered rock climbing hall in the city, and just about everything else that you would want from an active mountain community.

But we’re here to talk about skiing and snowboarding – and make no mistake – a day that runs down the mountain at Kimberley is no joke.

In particular, open skiing is unparalleled. If you’re looking for a few runs through the trees, Kimberley has you covered.

“There is an incredible amount of glade tree skiing,” Mosteller said. “It is the largest amount of glade skiing anywhere in Canada. Glade is manicured, trimmed trees, so the distance is perfect for skiing and horse riding and you can get into the rhythm of ski trees.

“And there is a variety of slopes and steeps that are offered on the Easter chair, that is the whole back and a whole different mountain of terrain that people don’t realize. You can go for days and you’ll find unlimited amounts of routes through the trees .

“If you feel like it, it’s really special and cool.”

Of course there are dozens of long-prepared runs and child-friendly areas for families who may not be ready to accept the trees, and this year Kimberley has also added an up-tracking zone for the most athletic people on the mountain.

Up-tracking is essentially how it sounds. It actually means skiing and is rapidly gaining popularity in the skiing and snowboarding community, so the addition of the up-keeping zone offers skiers who want to get in shape for the hinterland a place to work.

“It’s one of the few places where you can do up-tracking,” said Mosteller. “For people who want to exercise in the morning, they can fly up in the morning and that is super cool.”

