Snow returns to the Amarillo forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday

After a record-breaking weekend in the panhandle in Texas, the winter weather returns to the forecast to remind us that it is indeed February. In case you were wondering, Amarillo reached a high of 78 degrees on Sunday, binding the previous high for the day in 1934. Borger broke the old record with a high on Sunday of 81. The old record was 76 in 1962.

As for the winter weather we expect, the timing of the snow depends on where you are in the Texas panhandle. Dalhart, Dumas and points north of Amarillo could already see some light snow on Monday evening. The snow will go south if we continue Tuesday and should be in Amarillo later in the day on Tuesday. At the moment, the heaviest amounts are expected in Amarillo and southeast of the city. The heaviest snowfall is likely to occur late Tuesday and at night until Wednesday morning.

There is still time that the forecast could change, but the confidence of the models in combination with weather balloon measurements shows the likelihood that the Amarillo area will see an increasing snowfall. Predicted amounts will soon be predicted and updated as soon as the information becomes available at the National Weather Service.

