Video: Snow, rain showers forecast

Updated: 9:06 a.m. EST on Jan 6, 2020

CINDY: A GOOD MONDAY FOR YOU. WE HAVE A FRONTIER BORDER CROSSING THE REGION TODAY THAT PRODUCES A LOT OF CLOUDS. IT WILL NOT PRODUCE SHOWERS, KINDA SPREADS AS LONG AS WE ARE AROUND NOON IN THE AFTERNOON. COLD START THIS MORNING, TEMPERATURES RISING TO AVERAGE OVER 30 H THIS AFTERNOON, ALMOST NEARLY 40 IN THE SOUTHEAST MASSACHUSETTS. DO NOT WAIT FOR MUCH IMPACT WITH FLURRIES. ROAD SURFACES KEEP MAINLY WET. As you move away from the coast, especially through the hills of WORCESTER, MERRIMACK VALLEY, this is where we could see coatings scattered on mainly cooler grassy surfaces. YOU CAN SEE THAT THEY ARE AWESOME ON RADAR AS THEY APPROACH. All this does not reach the ground with dry air in place. WE WILL CONTINUE TO WATCH THIS BRIGHT SNOW CHANGE AREA UNTIL THE EAST – CHANGE UNTIL MORNING. AS THEY WORK EASTWARDS TO BOSTON AND THE COAST, THEY DISSIPATE SOMETHING. ALSO THE POTENTIAL OF RAIN SHOWERS MIXED IN THE MASSACHUSETTS OF THE SOUTHEAST. AS WE FURTHER IN THE AFTERNOON AROUND THE EVENING, 5:00, 6:00, THEY WILL MOVE AND THINGS WILL BE QUIETER. THE SKY WILL ESCAPE DURING THE NIGHT HOURS. BECOMING PRINCIPALLY CLEAR OVERNIGHT, IT WILL BE FREQUENT ONCE MORE, RUNNING TEMPERATURES IN THE 20S IN THE SUBURBS, 30 DOWNTOWN. A CHILLY START TOMORROW WITH EARLY SUN. THEN WE LOOK AT THE CLOUT – INCREASE IN THE CROWD. THE TEMPERATURE RISES TO LOW 40’S IN SOME POINTS. WE HAVE A FAST APPROACH SYSTEM. 8:00 TOMORROW EVENING, YOU SEE CLOUDS BUT DRY. NO PROBLEM WITH EVENING SWITCHING TOMORROW. IT WILL BE OVERNIGHT THAT LOW PRESSURE RACES CROSS. ONCE IT MOVES IN OUR EAST, IT STARTS TO INCREASE IN WEDNESDAY MORNING OVERSEAS. DURING WEDNESDAY, THE WIND WILL REALLY START TO INCREASE. WHEN TO GIVE YOU A FASTER LOOK AT TIME. DURING THE SWITCHING EVENING, JUST CLOUDS, DO NOT WAIT FOR SNOW. AFTER 8:00 AM THE SNOW FILLS FROM THE WEST. WE ARE LOOKING AT A DECENT NUMBER OF SNOW AROUND MIDNIGHT IN MANY AREAS WITH RAIN CLOSER TO THE COAST. BY WEDNESDAY MORNING SWITCH, FROM 5:00 AM TO 6:00 AM, THE SNOW RAIN WILL PASS AND EXIT. NOT MUCH TIME TO SNOW, BUT WE CAN SEE UP TO AN INCH HERE AND THERE. DO NOT WAIT FOR A LARGE ACCUMULATION. As we move forward throughout the day and the storm intensifies, in the evening we could gust from 30 to 40 miles per hour. THAT WINNING WILL BRING COLD AIR. BRIGHT SUN THURSDAY, HIGH IN THE 20S. WIND COOLS IN THE MORNING, ONLY ONE NUMBER, ABOVE AND BELOW ZERO. AT WINCHELL, WIN NO MORE THAN YOUNG PEOPLE THROUGHOUT THE DAY. AND – AND THE WIND COSTS ARE NOT HIGHER THAN THE TEEN THROUGHOUT THE DAY. By the weekend, we’re back in the 50s

Get the latest weather forecast for the Boston area.

