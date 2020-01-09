Snow notes: January 9 Calgary Sun.

Loading...

LOUISE

Once a year the entire ski community – everywhere in the world – celebrates everything that makes winter great. This year, FIS World Snow Days is going to Lake Louise on January 18 and 19. The international celebration aims to get as many people as possible on skis and snowboards, and this year Lake Louise is celebrating with all kinds of big discounts. Children 12 or younger are free, family tubing is 50% off and you can also save on lessons. There is a lot of snow to celebrate, because the 47 cm powder that hit Lake Louise this week brought the season to 393 cm in total.

www.skilouise.com

@SkiLouise

SUNSHINE

The snow in Sunshine Village was pretty good already, but this week took things over the top. With 80 cm of the downy white stuff that falls on the resort in Banff National Park, the season total is now at 416 cm and powder supplies are hidden almost everywhere on the mountain. Not every skiing and snowboarding class wants to achieve the same thing, but even the most experienced alpine athlete can occasionally use a little instruction. This year they offer lessons for just about everyone at Sunshine. There are first timer packages for people who have never skied, multi-day programs for those who want to improve their skills, and even Delirium diving lessons for people who want to start in the most challenging terrain.

www.skibanff.com

@SkiBanff

Norquay

Skiing can be expensive, especially for families. However, this winter Norquay is helping. The Banff resort offers a family package from $ 189. The deal includes lift tickets for two adults and two or three children, as well as discounts on equipment rentals and passes for the tubing park. It is the perfect way for the whole family to go outside and enjoy the winter together. The conditions on Norquay are also great, because the mountain was hit by 24 cm of new snow and so far 247 cm this season.

www.banffnorquay.com

@MtNorquay

Nakiska

Next weekend the very best ski cross racers in the world will take over in Nakiska. The FIS Ski Cross World Cup is scheduled for January 17 and 18, and there will be a lot for Canadians to cheer on. The Canadian team has made a great start this season and has traditionally been dominant when competing on their own soil. There should also be a lot of snow for the athletes of the national team, because the 17 cm of snow that fell on Mount Kananaskis last week brought the season to 259 cm in total.

www.skinakiska.com

@SkiNakiska

KICKING HORSE

The countdown officially continues to the Freeride World Tour 2020, which Kicking Horse will take over from 6-20 February. Before that however, the Golden, BC resort organizes its other massive annual freeride event when Wrangle the Chute goes down from January 22-26 and is notorious for bringing some of the most daring skiers and riders in Western Canada to the mountain . The circumstances at Kicking Horse are now also absurdly good. The mountain was hit with an incredible 85 cm of powder last week, and that brought the season to an amazing 462 cm.

www.kickinghorseresort.com

@KickingHorseMTN

PANORAMA

Throughout the winter, Panorama organizes weekends designed to help women improve their skiing and snowboarding skills. The Mountain Get Together weekends focus on different areas – including fitness, equipment and more – and include two days of coaching. The weekend focused on fitness is planned for 18 and 19 January. Panorama has been hit by 39 cm of fresh snow last week alone, bringing the season to 278 cm in total.

www.panoramaresort.com

@panorama resort

MARMOT BASIN

It is January and we are talking about Jasper. That means we’re talking about Jasper in January, one of the coolest festivals in the mountains. The whole city seems to come to mind and the festival highlights all the food, drinks, art and outdoor fun that the city has to offer in the national park. This year Marmot Basin has some major discounts available during Jasper in January – which runs from January 18 to February 2 – including on lift tickets when you book online. Marmot has been hit by 60 cm of snow in the last two days and up to 258 cm this season.

www.skimarmot.com

@MarmotBasin

FERNIE

There is really no other way to say this: the powder at Fernie is absolutely ridiculously deep right now. It feels like a snowstorm after the snowstorm has hit the B.C. resort, and spent the last seven days 110 cm of that sweet, sweet powder. The season total now stands at an amazing 437 cm. Skiers and snowboarders looking for all that powder should take a look at some of the resort’s ski & stay packages. They currently offer large discounts, including a fourth free night.

www.skifernie.com

@skifernie

CASTLE MOUNTAIN

They are going big this year on Castle Mountain for World Snow Day, technically on Sunday, January 19th. However, the resort in Alberta is celebrating that entire weekend with free tickets to the learning area for skiers and snowboarders of all ages – there will also be informal, free instruction available. Castle has also recently been blessed with a ton of snow, and the 74 cm that the mountain covered in the past week brought the season total to 514 cm.

www.skicastle.ca

@SkiCastle

REVELSTOKE

It feels like this might be one of those winters that the good people of Revelstoke have been talking about for years. There has been so much powder and even according to Revelstoke’s usual high standards it was spectacular. Last week alone brought 96 cm of new snow, which has brought the season to an absolutely amazing 620 cm. That is the type of snow that keeps skiers and snowboarders coming back. If that is your reality, it is worth investing in a vertical map. Even a day ticket saves guests $ 30 on lift tickets, but the more days you ski or ride, the more you save.

www.revelstokemountainresort.com

@revelstokemtn

WHITEFISH

Sometimes a trip across the border makes sense. The snow they get on Whitefish makes this one of those times. Whitefish – this year by readers of Ski Magazine voted the third best ski resort in North America – was hit with 69 cm of snow last week and 313 cm has been at the top this season so far.

www.skiwhitefish.com

@skiwhitefish