Snow notes: January 22 Calgary Sun.

This weekend there is more to do in Lake Louise than just skiing and snowboarding. In itself a day of ripping up the mountain at the Banff National Park resort would be worth the trip, but this weekend is also the last chance to visit the Ice Magic Festival, which brings some of the best ice cream carvers in the world to Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise to create unique works of art from blocks of ice weighing 300 pounds. It is a spectacular event and one of the highlights of the annual calendar in the Rockies. However, it is not a bad idea to combine it with a day on the slopes, because the resort has been hit by 18 cm of snow last week and the total season is 366 cm.

SUNSHINE

Delirium Dive is open. I repeat: Delirium Dive is open. Ranked by CNN as one of the most extreme ski slopes in the world, the Sunshine Village off-piste ski area is a challenge for absolutely everyone, and last weekend the snow safety team at the Banff resort determined it was good for the public to go to to explore. It is always worth checking in advance if Delirium Dive is good to go, and skiers and snowboarders must have avalanche and snow knowledge, ride a buddy and have all the important avalanche safety equipment you need for the hinterland. Even for those of us who are going to have fun in slightly less extreme terrain, the circumstances at Sunshine are great. The resort has been blessed with 22 cm of fresh snow last week and has been hit by 463 cm this season so far.

Norquay

It is still a few weeks away, but circle 12 February in your diary. That is the next Cool2CarPool day on Mount Norquay. The monthly event offers some of the best savings in the ski resorts of Western Canada, because guests who legally stack in the same car can all share the cost of a lift ticket. There are a lot of events between now and then, however, including an après ski tasting with Phillips Brewing and Malting on February 1, a trivia evening this Saturday and the UNLTD Dopestyle Park event on February 8. The Banff resort saw 8 cm of snow fall last week and 272 cm since the start of the season.

Nakiska

There are many Australians in the Canadian Rockies. Everyone who has ever spent in the mountains knows that, and it’s not unusual for resorts to celebrate Australia Day every year. However, the forest fires that have recently raged across the country have given an extra meaning to the holiday this year, and Nakiska has decided to raise some money to help with the effects of those fires by selling blue cotton candy in the BBQ pit on Sunday to raise money for the Red Cross Australia. Want to return during a day on the slopes? Sounds like a plan. The Kananaskis resort got a nice 10 cm new snow last week and the total season is now 254 cm.

COP

February is about to go crazy with Winsport. Like, really crazy. Over a period of 16 days, some of the best winter sports enthusiasts in the world will descend on the hill of Calgary. On February 1 there is a world championships moguls that the public can watch for free. There is a huge half-pipe World Cup competition from 10-14 February. Again, it’s free to watch. Then, from 13-16 February, a World Cup slopestyle event is underway and, you guessed it, it’s free too. Canadians also have a good chance of taking medals to all World Cup stops, so they expect fans to cheer loudly and proudly.

PANORAMA

On Sundays, Panorama offers an incredible package to help people who have dreamed of skiing or snowboarding, but who have never given their favorite sport the chance to go up the mountain. As part of the Never Ever Days of the Canadian Ski Council, Panorama offers equipment rentals, a beginner lift ticket and a lesson for just $ 25. It’s an incredible deal, but anyone who thinks about it must purchase in advance at www.skicanada .org. Last week 5 cm of new snow fell on the Invermere, B.C. resort, bringing the season to 301 cm in total.

MARMOT BASIN

It is January and we are talking about Jasper. That means we’re talking about Jasper in January, one of the coolest festivals in the mountains. The entire city of Jasper seems to come to mind and the festival highlights all the food, drinks, art and outdoor fun that the city has to offer in the national park. This year, Marmot Basin has a number of large discounts available during Jasper in January, including lift tickets when you book online. The festival is already in full swing and lasts until 2 February. Marmot has hit 8 cm last week and so far 273 cm this season.

CASTLE MOUNTAIN

It was an absolutely wild month on Castle Mountain, where it sometimes felt like the snow never stopped falling. It has brought the seasonal total to an astonishing 632 cm after falling a new 38 cm last week. That is perfect for any skier or snowboarder, but for people who have never tried a sport before Castle participates in the Never Ever Days of the Canadian Ski Council on January 26, where you can rent a equipment, a lift ticket for beginners and a lesson for only $ 25. Spaces are limited, however, and you must book in advance via http://nevereverdays.ca.

KICKING HORSE

The coming time at Kicking Horse it’s all about freeskiing and freeriding. Literally. Starting this weekend with Wrangle the Chute – which also serves as a Freeride World Tour qualification – it seems that a major freeride event is essentially taking place in the next three weeks. The Jeep Junior Freeski IFSA Junior National runs from January 31 to February 2 and brings together the best young freeskiers in the country, and then from February 6 to 12, the Freeride World Tour makes the only North American stop of the year. These are many of the best skiers and snowboarders in the world who all compete in one place, and it makes Kicking Horse the unofficial capital of freeriding on the continent. The Golden, B.C. mountain also has deep powder, as it has been hit last week with 26 cm of new snow and so far 505 cm this season.

REVELSTOKE

It has been a complete club season at Revelstoke. Day after day, week after week, snow fell after snow. We’re not exaggerating either, the 47 cm of fresh powder that fell on Revelstoke last week brought the season to a total of 709 cm. Unreal. If that sounds irresistible – and indeed it is, let’s be real – it is worth investing in a vertical map. Even a day ticket saves guests $ 30 on lift tickets, but the more days you ski or ride, the more you save.

WHITEFISH

There is something across the border. Something great. At Whitefish – this year by readers of Ski Magazine voted the third best ski resort in North America – the snow gods have been incredibly nice lately. In fact, the Montana resort was blessed with a 23 cm powder in the pat week and that brought the season to the summit at 422 cm.

