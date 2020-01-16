Snow notes: January 16 Calgary Sun.

MORE LOUISE

This weekend on Lake Louise they are going big for FIS World Snow Days. Like, very big. That means there are all kinds of discounts for families who decide to brave the cold and go to the resort in Banff National Park. Children 12 and younger are free, family tubing is 50% off and you can save on lessons, tubing and even a sightseeing gondola. There is a lot of snow to celebrate, because the 17 cm powder that hit Lake Louise this week brought the season to a total of 417 cm.

www.skilouise.com

@SkiLouise

SUNSHINE

They take mountain safety seriously in Sunshine Village, and with good reason. As much as we all love alpine sports, staying safe must be the priority. That’s why they go all out on Sunshine this weekend for Avalanche Awareness Day on Saturday. This year, the Banff resort is working with the mountain safety equipment manufacturer, Backcountry Access, and experts will be on the mountain to share avalanche and snow safety knowledge and give equipment demonstrations. The sun was hit by 25 cm of new snow last week and so far this season 442 cm.

www.skibanff.com

@SkiBanff

Norquay

Skiing can be expensive, especially for families. However, this winter Norquay is helping. The Banff resort offers a family package from $ 189. The deal includes lift tickets for two adults and two or three children, as well as discounts on equipment rentals and passes for the tubing park. It is the perfect way for the whole family to go outside and enjoy the winter together. The conditions on Norquay are great, because the mountain was hit by 16 cm of new snow last week and 263 cm so far this season.

www.banffnorquay.com

@MtNorquay

Nakiska

With the extreme cold that landed on Alberta, making it dangerous for everyone to spend too much time outside, Nakiska has stopped its activities for the past few days. If you are planning a trip to the Kananaskis resort, it is best to visit their website to see if they will be reopened. This weekend, the very best ski cross racers in the world would take over in Nakiska. The FIS Ski Cross World Cup is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, and there will be a lot for Canadians to cheer on.

www.skinakiska.com

@SkiNakiska

COP

The absolutely cold temperatures in Calgary meant that the good people in Winsport closed their ski and snowboard hill this week until at least Friday. Fortunately, the predictions ask to warm up a little this weekend and Winsport expects reopening on Saturday – although it is worth checking their website to make sure.

www.winsport.ca

PANORAMA

Although it will be warmer in Alberta this weekend, they should have some weather relief a few days earlier in B.C. At Panorama, for example, they expect the temperatures to return to their seasonal standards by Thursday, so this weekend should be perfect for skiing and snowboarding. The Invermere, B.C. resort hosts Avalanche Awareness Days on Saturdays and Sundays, where the Columbia Valley Search and Rescue team organizes a series of events to help guests be safe in the mountains. Panorama is blessed with 15 cm of new snow in the past week and 293 cm so far this winter.

www.panoramaresort.com

@panorama resort

MARMOT BASIN

It is January and we are talking about Jasper. That means we’re talking about Jasper in January, one of the coolest festivals in the mountains. The entire city of Jasper seems to come to mind and the festival highlights all the food, drinks, art and outdoor fun that the city has to offer in the national park. This year Marmot Basin has some major discounts available during Jasper in January – which runs from January 18 to February 2 – including on lift tickets when you book online. Marmot has hit 5 cm in the last five days and so far 265 cm this season.

www.skimarmot.com

@MarmotBasin

FERNIE

The snow in Fernie is currently impossible to describe. After being blessed 110 cm seven days a week ago, the B.C. resort got somehow more this week. In the past seven days alone, Fernie has been absolutely blown up by 120 cm of snow, bringing the season to an incredible 557 cm. That is ridiculous and means that the conditions at Fernie are better than just about anywhere in the whole country. Skiers and snowboarders looking for all that powder should take a look at some of the resort’s ski & stay packages. They currently offer large discounts, including a fourth free night.

www.skifernie.com

@skifernie

CASTLE MOUNTAIN

At Castle Mountain they like to come in the spirit of FIS World Snow Day, technically on Sunday January 19th. However, the resort in Alberta celebrates that entire weekend with free tickets for learning from skiers and snowboarders of all ages and they offer a 35% discount on all private lessons between 1:30 PM and 3:30 PM – see what we mean when they grow up ? Castle has also recently been blessed with a ton of snow, and the 80 cm that the mountain covered in the past week brought the season total to 594 cm.

www.skicastle.ca

@SkiCastle

REVELSTOKE

It really feels like we are saying exactly the same thing every week about Revelstoke in this room. But if the snow is so good, what else are you going to do? You have to celebrate. In the past week alone, Revelstoke was blasted with 42 cm and that brought the season to a total of 662 cm. Unreal. If that sounds irresistible – and indeed it is, let’s be real – it is worth investing in a vertical map. Even a day ticket saves guests $ 30 on lift tickets, but the more days you ski or ride, the more you save.

www.revelstokemountainresort.com

@revelstokemtn

WHITEFISH

Something is going on just over the border. Something great. At Whitefish – this year by readers of Ski Magazine voted the third best ski resort in North America – the snow gods have been incredibly nice lately. In fact, the Montana resort was blessed with a staggering 87 cm of powder in the last week, bringing the season to the top at 399 cm.

www.skiwhitefish.com

@skiwhitefish