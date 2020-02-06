Snow notes: 6 February Calgary Sun.

SUNSHINE

Do you feel that you really, really want to impress your date on Valentine’s Day? Well, a day in the mountains can certainly help in that regard, and a day in Sunshine is perhaps your best option. Sunshine has a ‘love seat’ that is set out in the video, so that couples can take a cute picture of themselves in all their alpine glory and there will also be a torchlight ride later that evening. If that’s not romantic enough, I don’t know what it is. The conditions of his sunshine are also unbelievable, because the 67 cm that fell on the mountain last week brought the season to an amazing 543 cm.

www.skibanff.com

@SkiBanff

Norquay

If you think you can use a skiing day soon, but try to save some money this winter, then February 12 at Norquay might be just what you need. That is the next Cool2CarPool day on Mount Norquay. The monthly event offers some of the best savings in the ski resorts of Western Canada, because guests who legally stack in the same car can all share the cost of a lift ticket. Also, just two short days later, Norquay is organizing its annual Lifts of Love event on Valentine’s Day. The event brings singles together on a chair lift so that they get the chance to meet and who knows who might fall in love? The Banff resort was hit last week with 21 cm of fresh snow, bringing the season to 293 cm in total.

www.banffnorquay.com

@MtNorquay

Nakiska

Sometimes it’s nice to have a girls’ day. At Nakiska they understand that. That’s why they do Ladies Days every few weeks in the coming months. The first Women’s Day was Wednesday, but there are more on February 27, March 5, and March 12, and events for women only include a bus to and from Calgary, a lift pass, a gourmet lunch, and ski instruction for women. There is also a lot of snow because Nakiska was blessed with 37 cm of fresh powder and 292 cm so far this season this past week.

www.skinakiska.com

@SkiNakiska

COP

One World Cup event has already been avoided this month in the Olympic Park of Canada – that would be the moguls competition last weekend. However, there is much more on the way. There is a huge half-pipe World Cup competition from 10-14 February. Again, it’s free to watch. Then, from 13-16 February, a World Cup slopestyle event is underway and, you guessed it, it’s free too. Canadians also have a good chance of taking medals to all World Cup stops, so they expect fans to cheer loudly and proudly.

www.winsport.ca

MARMOT BASIN

This year they are going all the way for Family Day in Marmot Basin. The Jasper National Park is organizing a fun, family-friendly race – which also includes some treats, because who honestly doesn’t like treats? – and it seems that the snow gods have agreed to make the conditions as perfect as possible for anyone who decides to drive north. Marmot was hit last week with an absolutely fantastic 50 cm powder and the season total is now 333 cm.

www.skimarmot.com

@MarmotBasin

CASTLE MOUNTAIN

Since the calendar became early January 2020, the conditions on Castle Mountain have been absolutely amazing. You will not find any deeper powder anywhere in the province than nowadays in Castle. The 28 cm that fell on the mountain last week brought the season total to 684 cm. If you want to do something special on Valentine’s Day, Castle will organize a moonlit snowshoe and a refined dining experience that will make everyone feel the love.

www.skicastle.ca

@SkiCastle

FERNIE

It was a legitimate crazy start of the year in Fernie, where in the first few weeks of January non-stop snow actually fell. With another 26 cm added to the mix in the past seven days, the season total is now at an amazing 697 cm. That is exactly on time for the Jeep Jr. This weekend’s freeski event, where the best young freeskiers and freeriders from all over the region come to compete in an event that challenges even the most experienced competitor.

www.skifernie.com

@SkiFernie

KICKING HORSE

Between now and 12 February, the eyes of the skiing and snowboarding world are set square at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort. That’s because the Freeride World Tour will make its only North American stop of the year at Kicking Horse on that route. The event brings the best freeskiers and freeriders in the world to one place and challenges them to take the most exciting line while racing the steepest face of the resort. It is an unmissable event for fans of watching the highest level of alpine sport. The Golden, B.C. mountain also has deep powder, as it was hit last week with an absolutely insane 79 cm new snow, bringing the season to a total of 609 cm.

www.kickinghorseresort.com

@KickingHorseMTN

PANORAMA

They don’t fiddle around on Family Day Long Weekend at Panorama. They are getting big. Really big. This year, the Invermere, B.C. resort is organizing a Lumberjack & Jill Family Day weekend with a lumberjack festival, a glowstick parade, a torchlight hike and frankly, much more. Panorama was hit last week with 40 cm of new snow and this season up to 351 cm.

www.panoramaresort.com

@panorama resort

REVELSTOKE

Another week, another huge snowfall on Revelstoke. Why would you expect anything else at this point? It is exactly what happens. Each. Single. Week. In the past seven days, Revelstoke was blasted with 44 cm and that brought the season to a total of 807 cm. If that sounds irresistible – and indeed it is, let’s be real – it is worth investing in a vertical map. Even a day ticket saves guests $ 30 on lift tickets, but the more days you ski or ride, the more you save.

www.revelstokemountainresort.com

@revelstokemtn

WHITEFISH

Something is going on just over the border. Something great. At Whitefish – this year by readers of Ski Magazine voted the third best ski resort in North America – the snow gods have been incredibly nice lately. In fact, the Montana resort was blessed with 34 cm of powder in the last week, bringing the season to the top at 512 cm.

www.skiwhitefish.com

@skiwhitefish